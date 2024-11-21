Wales vs. South Africa: Warren Gatland determined to remain in charge

Open Extended Reactions

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has said he would like to remain in his role as his side prepare to face two-time world champions South Africa in Cardiff on Sunday.

Wales have lost a record 11 successive Test matches and a defeat to South Africa would see Gatland's side go a full calendar year without a Test win for the first time in 87 years.

Despite questioning about his future in the job, Gatland said he still has the desire to continue his role in charge.

"Absolutely. I think we've been clear in terms of the plan we've had," he said. "We've got a group of young players that need a bit of time.

"We can only work as hard as we have done. I'm aware of the pressure and that decisions could be made outside of my control.

"We've just asked for a little bit of time. Whether we get that time, we'll have to wait and see."

Since Australia handed Wales a record defeat on Sunday, Gatland said there has been no indication of him stepping down, but added he would resign if it was in the best interest for Welsh rugby.

"I do care passionately about Welsh rugby, and that's why I've said that if people feel that the best decision is for me to go, then that's okay, I'll move on and look for something else," Gatland said.

"I honestly believe by making that decision now, what are you going to achieve, and is someone else going to come in there, start again and how long is that process going to take?"

