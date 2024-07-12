Open Extended Reactions

George Furbank has 11 caps for England and won the Premiership title with Northampton Saints in the 2023-24 season. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

England fullback George Furbank has been ruled out and will be replaced by Freddie Steward for their second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Furbank was one of England's best performers in the 16-15 loss to the All Blacks last week and would have been one of the first names on Steve Borthwick's team sheet for the Test at Eden Park.

The Northampton Saints fullback suffered a back spasm on Friday morning and has been declared unavailable for the match. His replacement, Leicester fullback Steward, comes in to feature for the first time since the Six Nations game with Wales in February.

Steward will play his first match since mid-May.

New Zealand are unbeaten at Eden Park in 50 tests going back to 1994, while England have not beaten the All Blacks in their own backyard since 2003.