The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Liam Wright's shock promotion to the Wallabies captaincy and his performance against Wales, and whether he could keep the role? (3:46)

Open Extended Reactions

There were plenty of expectations ahead of last weekend's fixtures, and the games didn't disappoint.

England and New Zealand delivered an edge of the seat tussle in Dunedin, while Australia got the victory they needed to banish the memory of their woeful World Cup campaign.

Joe Schmidt's side showed glimpses of the running rugby their fans crave in the win over Wales, but the grit they showed will please their new head coach the most. Crucially, a healthy crowd roared them on in Sydney, which will come as a relief to Rugby Australia bosses.

Across the Indian Ocean, the Springboks proved too strong for Ireland in an entertaining battle, with Andy Farrell left regretting their slow start against the world champions.

The sides that lost will be desperate to level the scores, while the victors will want to stamp their authority and secure a series clean sweep.

Friday, July 12

United States vs. Scotland, Audi Field, Washington, 6:30pm [8:30am Sat AEST, 11:30pm BST]

United States: Luke Carty, Connor Mooneyham, Tavite Lopeti, Tommaso Boni, Nate Augspurger, AJ MacGinty, JP Smith; Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, Paddy Ryan, Sam Golla, Greg Peterson, Viliami Helu, David Ainu'u, Dylan Fawsitt, Jack Iscaro. Replacements: Kapely Pifeleti, Jake Turnbull, Paul Mullen, Saia Uhila, Ben Bonasso, Ethan McVeigh, Bryce Campbell, Mitch Wilson.

Scotland: Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (co-captian), Duhan van der Merwe, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (co-captain), Jamie Ritchie, Scott Cummings, Alex Craig, Murphy Walker, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman Replacements: Robbie Smith, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar Mills, Max Williamson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson, Matt Currie.

Team News: Scotland have selected a strong starting XV for their one-off test against the United States in Washington D.C. on Friday, including a return to international rugby for fly-half Adam Hastings in his first appearance since 2022. Coach Gregor Townsend has rotated his team from the side who thumped Canada 73-12 last weekend, with Hastings to lead a near first-choice backline.

Jamie Ritchie will earn a 50th cap at flanker, where he forms a back row with Rory Darge and No. 8 Matt Fagerson. The lock pairing is new as Alex Craig wins a first cap in three years and will be partnered by Scott Cummings. Townsend has also selected a new front row with props Pierre Schoeman and Murphy Walker either side of hooker Ewan Ashman.

A potent back three sees winger Kyle Steyn -- try-scorer against Canada -- named as vice-captain, with Kyle Rowe stepping in at full-back. Van der Merwe, who sits one shy of equalling the national men's record for tries scored, lines up on the other wing.

Prediction: With one North American thrashing already in their kitbag, Scotland are poised to go up another level here when they face the USA in Washington. Coach Gregor Townsend's decision to wheel out his big guns suggests the Eagles are in for an even longer evening than their cousins to the north endured last weekend.

Look for long-standing "Huipulotu" combination to reek havoc in the midfield, while towering Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe will be licking his licks at the thought of multiple five-pointers. The match is also an excellent opportunity for Adam Hastings to show his attacking skills in the No. 10 jersey. Scotland by 55.

Saturday, July 13

New Zealand vs. England, Eden Park, Auckland, 7:05pm [5:05pm AEST, 8:05am BST]

New Zealand: Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Reiko Ioane, Jordie barrett, Mark Tele'a, Dmaian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'I, Samipeni Finau, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Asofa Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett.

England: George Furbank, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman, Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Chandler Cunningham-South, George Martin, Maro Itoje, Will Stuart, Jamie George (captain), Fin Baxter. Replacements: Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Tom Curry, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme.

Team News: The All Blacks have been forced into one change to their starting line-up with TJ Perenara ruled out with a knee injury resulting in Finlay Christie moving into the starting No.9 position. It has also seen the elevation of Cortez Ratima into the match-day 23.

Ratima is one of five new caps in the All Blacks squad and will be the first to debut in 2024 after an impressive Super Rugby season.

Elsewhere, Samipeni Finau has been cleared to play and will start at blindside flanker in an otherwise unchanged pack.

"Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his whānau. He's a talented young man who is ready for Test footy," All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

"We can feel New Zealand's support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park. It's a very special venue to the All Blacks, and we're going there on Saturday to win the series against England."

England, meanwhile, made one injury-enforced change, with prop Fin Baxter replacing loose-head Joe Marler a week after making his debut off the bench.

Bevan Rodd comes into the squad to back up Baxter on a bench also featuring tight-head Dan Coles, who is set to win his 115th cap and pass Jason Leonard to become the second most-capped Englishman after Ben Youngs.

Prediction:

Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Australia vs. Wales, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 7:45pm, [10:45am BST]

Australia: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon, Charlie Cale, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, James Slipper. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaataoa, Angus Blyth, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch.

Wales: Cameron Winnett, Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Mason Grady, Rio Dyer, Ben Thomas, Ellis Bevan, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, James Botham, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas. Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O'Connor, Cory Hill, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow, Nick Tompkins

Team News: There is just the personnel change to the Wallabies starting side, with Charlie Cale replacing last week's captain, Liam Wright, a move that pushed Rob Valetini from No. 8 to No. 6. But there are four further changes among the replacements, with Josh Nasser, Langi Gleeson, Nic White and Ben Donaldson all included; Billy Pollard, Tate McDermott and Tom Lynagh drop out of the matchday 23.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has meanwhile shifted Taine Plumtree to number eight after star loose forward Aaron Wainwright was ruled out for up to four months with a torn hamstring. James Botham has been promoted to blindside flanker next to Plumtree, while Mackenzie Martin has been named as back-row cover on the bench.

Gatland has also tweaked his back three due to injury, with Liam Williams shifting to the wing to replace Josh Hathaway and Cameron Winnett replacing Williams at fullback. Hathaway sustained an arm injury in Sydney.

Prediction: Melbourne's AAMI Park is the scene of the second Test between Australia Wales, just over a month after it was confirmed the city's Super Rugby franchise, the Rebels, would not be continuing beyond this season. Just what that decision does to the crowd -- there may even be some sort of onsite protest -- remains to be seen, but those locals who do want to start the healing will be expecting the Wallabies to kick on from last week.

Australia's 25-16 win wasn't a pretty performance by any stretch, but it was full of grit and determination, particularly during the closing 10 minutes, when the Wallabies were forced to defend repeatedly. The tourists, however, failed to really show any attacking incision during that period, nor earlier in the match, and you get the feeling that after a long season, Wales are ready for some time on a European stretch of sand.

If the Wallabies can start as they did last week, put further pressure on the visitors' set-piece, then Joe Schmidt's men should be well on their way to a second straight win. Schmidt will however be looking for a more complete performance from No. 10 Noah Lolesio, both from the kicking tee and in his attacking decision-making. Wallabies by 15.

South Africa vs. Ireland, Kings Park Stadium, Durban, 5pm [1:00am AEST, 4:00pm BST]

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Ireland: Jamie Osborne, Calvin Nash, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain). Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Peter O'Mahony, Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, Stuart McCloskey.

Team News: South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus named the same match-day 23 for the second test against Ireland in Durban on Saturday, making it the most experienced Springbok selection chosen in the 133-year history of the team.

Erasmus made no changes to his starting XV from the side who claimed a 27-20 win over Ireland in the first test in Pretoria, and has kept faith with the same bench too. The starting lineup have 990 test caps between them, edging ahead of the side for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in Paris in October last year, which had 987.

"We don't really look at such things when we select the team, but this shows how blessed we are with the depth in the squad and the quality of the players we have," Erasmus said.

"While it may be an impressive statistic, it will by no means guarantee us a victory. We know we must go out there and play good rugby for the full 80 minutes to get the desired result."

Meanwhile, Caelan Doris captains Ireland for the second time as the team bid to level the two-match Series at Hollywood Bets King's Park. After making his Test debut last weekend in Pretoria, Jamie Osborne continues at full-back in an unchanged back three alongside James Lowe and Calvin Nash.

There is an all-Munster half-back pairing with Conor Murray named at scrum-half and Jack Crowley at out-half. There are strong options for head coach Andy Farrell to call upon from the bench, with Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird and Peter O'Mahony providing the forward replacements, as Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey complete the Ireland Match Day 23.

Prediction:

Argentina vs. France, Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, 4pm [5:00am AEST, 8:00pm BST]

Argentina:

France:

Team News:

Prediction:

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.