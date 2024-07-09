Oscar Jegou plays for Stade Rochelais in France as back row. Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

France rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been arrested in Argentina following an allegation of sexual assault during their tour of South America, French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Florian Grill said on Monday.

France beat Argentina 28-13 last weekend in Mendoza and are scheduled to play Uruguay in Montevideo on Wednesday before returning to Buenos Aires to face Argentina in another Test on Saturday.

Both openside flanker Jegou and lock Auradou started Saturday's match against Argentina's Pumas.

Asked about the identities of the players involved, Grill told a press conference in Argentina: "They came out in the [Argentinean] press: Jegou and Auradou.

"There is an ongoing investigation. Jean-Marc [Lhermet, FFR vice-president] and I have just flown in from Paris. If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious," Grill told a news conference in Argentina.

"I don't have any details. I can't say what happened. An investigation is underway... They're in a police station. Someone from the delegation went to see them to bring them some food. We're going to try to go back and see them too."

Reuters has contacted the local court for confirmation.

Reuters has been unable to contact the players and there was no immediate statement from the two men or lawyers representing them.