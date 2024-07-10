The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Liam Wright's shock promotion to the Wallabies captaincy and his performance against Wales, and whether he could keep the role? (3:46)

Liam Wright's run as the 89th Wallabies captain has been halted at one game, with injury ruling out the Queenslander for the second Test against Wales in Melbourne on Saturday night.

ESPN understands that Wright's omission is likely to be the only personnel change to the starting XV for the AAMI Park encounter, but Charlie Cale's inclusion as his replacement will push Rob Valetini to No. 6.

Wright was a shock selection as the Wallabies skipper last week, given he hadn't played Test rugby since 2019, but the 26-year-old did a fine job leading the team before he was replaced by Cale in the second half.

That substitution saw the captaincy shift to Allan Alaalatoa, who had replaced Taniela Tupou at halftime, but with the Rebels prop set to be retained in the No. 3 jersey, veteran loosehead James Slipper looms as the man most likely to lead the side in Melbourne.

Slipper was named co-captain alongside Michael Hooper under Eddie Jones at the start of the 2023 Test season, before the former Wallabies coach then cycled through four further leaders.