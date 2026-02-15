Six Nations: Steve Tandy calls for Wales unity after latest thrashing

Open Extended Reactions

Steve Tandy called for national unity after Wales' latest demoralising defeat to France in front of their lowest-ever Six Nations home crowd.

There has been turmoil in the Welsh game on and off the pitch for some time, as the Welsh Rugby Union presses ahead with plans to cut its number of men's professional teams from four to three amid record Test defeats.

France eased to their biggest victory in Cardiff on Sunday as Les Bleus scored eight tries for a 54-12 success that returns them to the top of the Six Nations table.

Of further concern for the WRU was the crowd of 57,744 -- lower that the previous smallest crowd of 58,349, against Italy in 200 -- for a Six Nations fixture at Principality Stadium.

"I understand there is bucketfuls going on," Tandy said when asked about the record-low attendance. "There's been lots going on in Wales for a hell of a long time.

Wales fell to their latest defeat in front of a record low crowd on Sunday. David Rogers/Getty Images

"At the end of the day, you want to unify everything. That's where the aim for everyone is. We're a small nation and we need everything to be flowing in the right direction.

"I genuinely believe that for the people, clubs, players, journalists -- we all need to play a part in this journey. Everyone's going to have to play their part, but there needs to be some patience as well."

After losing their Championship opener to England 48-7 the previous weekend, Wales were again outpowered and outclassed.

Wales have now conceded 32 tries and 302 points in Tandy's six games at the helm.

But the malaise runs far deeper than the current management team, with Wales having suffered 13 consecutive Six Nations defeats and won only twice in 25 Tests.

"I'm disappointed with the scoreline, but you've got to tip your hat to France, what they brought," Tandy said.

"I thought there was more in us today in parts of the game.

"I know you'll probably look at me stupid when I'm talking around the scoreline, but I thought there were [positive] glimpses around the set-piece and some of the intent of how we wanted to go after the game.

"There was enough from the boys that we can go back in on Tuesday and work on things."

Wales host Scotland next on Saturday with Gregor Townsend's side buoyed by their excellent victory over England.

Reigning champions France hope to take another step towards the title and a potential Grand Slam at home to Italy on Sunday.

Captain Antoine Dupont said: "The tournament is not won yet. We still have big matches to come and we must remain concentrated and focus on our style of play.

"We are seeing efficiency in our game and we started the game well.

"We were good under pressure and our defence allowed us to have many transitions in the game."