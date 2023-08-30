NEW YORK -- Seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas became the latest upset victim at the US Open on Wednesday, falling in the second round to Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Ending the four-hour match with a forehand winner that just caught the baseline, the 128th-ranked Stricker raised his hands and flopped on his back to celebrate his first-ever victory over a top-10 player in only his third Grand Slam appearance.

"I'm just super happy right now," Stricker told the Grandstand crowd. "I came out and felt good from the first set on. ... I just kept playing high-level tennis."

Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist at the Australian and French opens, still has never advanced beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows. The Greek is the second-highest seed to go down after No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark lost to 63rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

For Tsitsipas, who won an ATP 250 title in Los Cabos in early August but then went a combined 1-2 at Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, the loss marked another early US Open exit after falling in the first round last year.

Tsitsipas had a chance to serve for the match while leading 5-3 in the fourth set, but Stricker stepped up with the break en route to forcing a decider where he consolidated an early break with a hold to love for a 3-0 lead that sent him on his way.

"Such a great day for me, such a great win," said the 21-year-old Stricker. "It gives me a lot of confidence and I think it is great to see from my team. We are working hard every day and it is so great to do that."

Elsewhere on the men's side, Novak Djokovic faced Bernabe Zapata Miralles, to be followed by No. 10 seed Frances Tiafoe against Sebastian Ofner.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.