Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades.

Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week by beating Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday's final, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.

The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles matches in Saturday's semifinal showdown against Serbia.

The 22-year-old needed 1 hour, 21 minutes to seal Italy's victory against Australia.

"It helps a lot to play for the whole team, and it's been an incredible feeling for all of us," Sinner said. "Thanks to the Australian team for coming all the way here."

Arnaldi earlier saved eight break points before getting a break of his own to close out the first match in the decisive third set.

"I think I won one of the most important matches of my life," the 44th-ranked Arnaldi said.

The Italians had lost the past three finals it played against Australia, which was last year's runner-up to Canada.

Australia eliminated Finland in the last four, but the 28-time champions have not managed to win the title since 2003.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.