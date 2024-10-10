Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu has suffered another injury. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from two more tournaments in China because of an ongoing foot injury.

Raducanu, 21, pulled out midway through her Korea Open quarterfinal clash with Daria Kasatkina in September after injuring ligaments in her foot.

Raducanu then withdrew from the China Open, and she has now been forced to rule herself out of the Ningbo Open and the Guangzhou Open.

It's another setback for the Brit, whose career has been hampered by ankle and wrist injuries since her US Open win.

Raducanu will now be out for at least another two weeks, with hopes of returning for the Hong Kong Open on Oct. 28.