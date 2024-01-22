Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Daniil Medvedev is through to the Australian Open quarterfinals after beating Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1 on Monday.

Medvedev will play either No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or French wild-card entry Arthur Cazaux in the last eight.

Medvedev had two match points at 5-4 in the third set, but Borges forced a fourth set only to fade away as the Russian player pulled away for the victory.

"Third set was tough physically because he was playing very aggressive," Medvedev said. "As soon as I would hit one shot that was not aggressive or deep enough, he would just go full power. It was pretty impressive.

"After the third set, I just hoped it would not be five sets, and I'm glad it wasn't."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.