The stars are out for the US Open singles finals in Queens.

In Saturday's women's final, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka dispatched No. 6 Jessica Pegula, claiming her first US Open singles title. On Sunday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner faces world No. 12 Taylor Fritz in the men's final. Fritz is looking to become the first American to win the men's US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

With tennis fans around the world tuning in for the match, some of the biggest names in sports -- as well as a several other celebrities -- made the trip to New York to take in the action.

From Taylor Swift to Stephen Curry, here are the most notable names at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Men's final

In a tennis era 🤩



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/ZsXN2KpgDF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Just a couple of 3x Super Bowl Champions and Taylor Swift 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aPmHiJLAm9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

🥹Amazing to meet @BillieJeanKing finally...what an inspiration! Billie: thank you for paving the way for female athletes with everything you have done, and continue to do.🙏 pic.twitter.com/rbPOYJSKpl — Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷️ (@MikaelaShiffrin) September 8, 2024

Number one rule of the US Open finals:



Nobody knows if it's going to go up, down, sideways or in circles. pic.twitter.com/AnmSFcagSh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Bon Jovi describes the the similarities between rock stars and tennis players via Howard Stern aka @themattfriend. pic.twitter.com/I4tSKLrBdd — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Women's final

The name's Hamilton, Sir Lewis Hamilton. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/eKVsnDuDA5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

The fastest man in the world. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️



With the fastest man in the world. 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/EgQdzrpkf2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

The legendary @BillieJeanKing is in the house! pic.twitter.com/5PBZLLaFjU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Fresh off his trip to Paris for the Olympics, @FlavorFlav is ready for tennis! pic.twitter.com/quhJ5r81gw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024