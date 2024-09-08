        <
          Taylor Swift, Stephen Curry lead celeb sightings at US Open finals

          Stephen Curry takes in the US Open women's singles final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffSep 8, 2024, 07:04 PM

          The stars are out for the US Open singles finals in Queens.

          In Saturday's women's final, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka dispatched No. 6 Jessica Pegula, claiming her first US Open singles title. On Sunday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner faces world No. 12 Taylor Fritz in the men's final. Fritz is looking to become the first American to win the men's US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

          With tennis fans around the world tuning in for the match, some of the biggest names in sports -- as well as a several other celebrities -- made the trip to New York to take in the action.

          From Taylor Swift to Stephen Curry, here are the most notable names at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

          Men's final

          Women's final