Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson won the US Open men's doubles championship Saturday, bouncing back from heartbreak at Wimbledon to capture their first Grand Slam title together. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper said he intends to get to examine why he has vomited during major matches in his young career following his US Open semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner on Friday.

The 22-year-old Brit vomited three times on court as fell to world No. 1 Sinner in straight sets in what was the best Grand Slam tournament run of his career so far.

"I'm definitely going to go home... you know, this has happened a few times now, in different situations for me, I'm going to really look into it," Draper told the BBC.

"I push my body to the limit all the time in training and in my mindset. I don't have to worry about sort of not doing enough because I am, which points to the fact that a lot of issues I have are mental.

"I am going to have to work on that and really understand myself better in order to compete at these highest levels.

"I'm sure I'll figure out all these problems with my team, but yeah, it's good that I'm sort of not the finished article yet."

He previously had a similar physical reaction when he vomited following his first-round victory over Macos Giron at the Australian Open in January.