NEW YORK -- Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with a relentless baseline game to win the US Open men's singles championship Sunday, less than three weeks after being exonerated in a doping case.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, won the second Grand Slam trophy of his nascent career -- the other was at the Australian Open in January -- and prevented No. 12 Fritz from ending a major title drought for American men that has lasted 21 years.

Sinner is the fourth different man to win both the Australian Open and US Open in the same year since 1988, when the Australian major transitioned from grass to hard court. With Aryna Sabalenka having swept both the Australian Open and US Open, too, it's the first time that the same man and the same woman won both hard-court majors in the same year since 1988 (Mats Wilander and Steffi Graf did so that year).

Sinner dedicated his victory to his aunt, who he said is dealing with health issues.

"I love tennis, I practice a lot for this kind of stage," he said during the trophy presentation. "I also realize off the court there is a life," noting that it means a lot for him to be able to share these positive moments with his family.

Andy Roddick's triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003 was the last Slam title for a man from the United States. The last before Fritz, a 26-year-old from California, to even contest a final at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis also was Roddick, who lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

"Being an American at the US Open, it's just incredible feeling love all week -- thank you so much," Fritz told the New York crowd. "I know we've been waiting for a champion for a long time, so I'm sorry I couldn't get it done. I'm going to keep working and hopefully I'll get it next time."

Sinner extended his current winning streak to 11 matches and improved to 55-5 with a tour-high six titles in 2024. That includes a 35-2 mark on hard courts, the surface used at both the Australian Open and US Open, and he is the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to win his first two Grand Slam trophies in the same season, something such greats as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer never accomplished.

Less than a week before competition began at Flushing Meadows, the world found out that Sinner had tested positive twice for anabolic steroids in March but was cleared because his use was ruled unintentional -- the banned substance entered his system via a massage from a team member he later fired.

As expected, Fritz enjoyed something of a home-court advantage on a cool afternoon under a nearly cloudless sky. In a celebrity-filled crowd that included Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, some spectators occasionally engaged in chants of "U-S-A!" between games or rose to their feet whenever he managed to pick up what felt in the moment like a crucial point.

Fritz is not the sort to show much in the way of emotion, often greeting those instances with a little shake of his neon-colored racket. When he was broken in the match's first game, an inauspicious start that included a bad miss of a smash, Fritz grinned sarcastically.

(1) Jannik Sinner def. (12) Taylor Fritz: 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 • Sinner: First Italian man to win singles title in US Open tournament history

• Second Italian man all-time to win multiple major singles titles, joining Nicola Pietrangeli (won 1959 and 1960 French Opens)

• Third man since Open era began in 1968 to win each of his first 2 major singles titles in same year; joins Jimmy Connors (won first 3 in 1974 at Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open) and Guillermo Vilas (won first 2 in 1977 at French Open and US Open)

• 23rd major match win this season (leads all men's players)

• Improves to 35-2 on hard court this season (most hard-court match wins on men's tour); only losses came against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells and Andrey Rublev at Montreal

• Fritz: First career major final appearance

• First American man to reach a major singles final since Andy Roddick at 2009 Wimbledon; also was first American man to reach US Open final since Roddick in 2006

• With Fritz's loss, American men's major singles title drought extends to 83 consecutive majors since Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open (longest major singles title drought for the U.S. men in tennis history)

• Fritz finished 2024 with 17 major match wins, the most by an American man in a year since 2003 (Andre Agassi: 19 | Andy Roddick: 17) -- ESPN Stats & Information

Sinner showed some jitters, too, and when he played a loose game that included a double-fault and other misses, that helped Fritz break back to eventually lead 3-2 after 20 minutes.

That was pretty much the last significant highlight for Fritz or his fans until 3-all in the third set, when he smacked an overhead winner to get to 15-30, punched the air and screamed, "Let's go!" People in the stands rose, applauding and shouting. After Fritz deposited a volley winner to earn a break point a minute later, he celebrated in the same fashion, and thousands around him went wild. Sinner then double-faulted, putting Fritz in front 4-3.

But when he tried to serve out the set at 5-4, Fritz buckled enough to let Sinner pull even by breaking. Sinner used a drop shot to lure Fritz to the front court, then slid a passing shot that Fritz volleyed into the net. Fritz bounced off his racket off the court. Sinner loped to the towel box, not even smiling.

About 10 minutes later, the victory was Sinner's thanks to a closing four-game run. When it was over, Sinner raised his arms, threw his head back and closed his eyes.

Neither player seemed all that interested in venturing forward Sunday unless forced to, instead content to ply their forehands and backhands from the back of the court. That's decidedly Sinner's territory.

By the end, Sinner, the second Italian to win a singles title at the US Open, joining 2015 women's champion Flavia Pennetta, had an impressive ledger: just 21 unforced errors, 13 fewer than Fritz, and 23 winners.

Going in, the matchup appeared to be one Fritz would only have a chance of keeping competitive provided he demonstrated his absolute best, particularly when serving. He put 36% of his first serves in, delivered only two aces -- a total exceeded in the initial game of the second set alone -- and wound up with more than twice as many unforced errors (12) as winners (five).

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.