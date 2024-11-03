Open Extended Reactions

Katie Boulter failed to show her best form as she was comprehensively beaten by Diana Shnaider in the final of the Hong Kong Open. PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

British women's No. 1 Katie Boulter was comprehensively beaten 6-1, 6-2 by top seed Diana Shnaider in the Hong Kong Open final at the Victoria Park Tennis Centre on Sunday.

Boulter was seeking to win her third WTA title of the year but came up short against her 20-year-old opponent.

"I just want to say a massive congratulations to Diana and her family, and her team back home," Boulter said. "What an incredible week, what an incredible season -- you deserve every single minute of it ... You absolutely killed me today but I'll get you next time!"

Despite the defeat, the fine form Boulter has showed in Asia -- she also reached the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last week -- has seen her break into the top 25 in the world rankings for the first time in her career.

The Brit was no match for Shnaider in the opening stages of the match as the Russian left-hander raced into a 5-0 lead that she eventually converted when Boulter made her 10th unforced error of the set.

Boulter consistently struggled with her service game throughout the match, making twice as many double faults (4) as aces (2) and winning just 50% of first-serve points.

Shnaider made similarly light work of the second set, offering Boulter no way back into a contest with a succession of eye-catching forehand winners down the line.

The Russian's triumph was her fourth WTA title and fourth top-level crown of the year, having already won the Bad Homburg Open, Hua Hin Championships and Budapest Grand Prix.

"It feels amazing, honestly. I hope it will keep going like this every season," Shnaider said. "I will do my best and work as hard as I can. I'm very happy.

"It's my last tournament of the season and to finish it here with a trophy in this crazy atmosphere with this support. It's so memorable."