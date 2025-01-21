Australian Open: Novak Djokovic praises Andy Murray role in Carlos Alcaraz victory

No. 7 Novak Djokovic beats 3-seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. (0:44)

Novak Djokovic has praised Andy Murray for his role in a "huge win" over Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday at the Australian Open, insisting he's "very grateful" for his new coach's presence.

Djokovic beat his young rival Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in Melbourne to charge into the semifinals and remain in the hunt for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

After the gladiatorial battle, he embraced Britain's Murray -- the three-time Grand Slam winner who became his coach in November, three months after retiring from tennis. The Australian Open is the first tournament Murray, who faced Djokovic 36 times as an opponent, has been present at since.

"I mean, I felt [I had] to do it in the end of the match," Djokovic said of his moment with Murray. "I feel more and more connected with Andy every day."

"We face challenges every single day," he added. "People don't see that obviously. I mean, we try to make the most out of every day and grow together.

Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray celebrate after the Serbian player's win over Carlos Alcaraz. MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

"He's been as committed to my career and this tournament as he can be. So it was kind of a, yeah, gesture of appreciation, respect for him, and the fact that he's out there, and he doesn't need to be. He accepted to work with me.

"He's giving all his support to me, to the whole team, and trying to make it work. This was a huge win for all of us, including Andy and myself, you know, for the relationship.

"Yeah, that's why I went to him, because I just felt very grateful that he's there."

Murray was also pictured consoling Alcaraz after the match.

Djokovic, who took an off-court medical timeout in the first set and returned with his left thigh taped up, will face German second seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

"Since I'm still in the tournament, I don't want to reveal too much, obviously," Djokovic said.

"The medication started to kick in, and they helped. No doubt, I had to take another dose. I mean, this sounds awful. Me taking another dose. If I lost that second set, I don't know if I would continue playing, but I felt better and better."

