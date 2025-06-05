Aryna Sabalenka discusses what it would feel like to win the French Open and how she is ready to fight to win it. (0:48)

Coco Gauff reached her second final at Roland Garros by beating Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to end the surprising, upset-filled run by the French wild-card entry.

The victory by No. 2 Gauff sets up a blockbuster championship match against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Sabalenka is a three-time major champion and earned a shot at a fourth by ending Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak. Sabalenka's 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 win in the semifinals prevented Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships in Paris in the Open era (since 1968).

This will be just the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women's final at the French Open in the past 30 years and the first at any Grand Slam since No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki defeated No. 1 Simona Halep at the 2018 Australian Open.

It's also a rematch of the 2023 US Open final, in which Gauff beat Sabalenka to claim her first major trophy at age 19.

Gauff was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros in 2022.

Ranked 361st in the world, Boisson had downed world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva in the previous rounds, but she looked deflated against Gauff. The 22-year-old will, however, pocket a career-changing 690,000 euros ($789,567) in prize money.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.