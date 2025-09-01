Open Extended Reactions

No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz, the only American remaining in the US Open men's singles draw, moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory Sunday against No. 21 Tomas Machac of Czechia.

Fritz continued a stellar run that has seen him win 25 of his past 30 matches; his 25 wins since the conclusion of the French Open lead all players on the men's tour.

Fritz served up 14 aces against just two double faults and won 91% of his first serve points. He did not face a break point and wrapped up the match in one hour and 38 minutes.

The 2024 US Open runner-up, Fritz advanced to his seventh career major quarterfinal and third straight at Flushing Meadows; he joins Frances Tiafoe (2022-24) as the only American men in the past 15 years to reach three straight US Open quarterfinals.

"It's been a tough week for the guys -- I guess I wasn't expecting everything that happened. I felt really, really good about our chances this week," Fritz said of the American men exiting before the round of 16. "But I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be the last one standing at least."

Fritz will look to keep up his bid to end the major singles drought for American men Tuesday against 24-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic. They have played 10 times previously, with Djokovic a perfect 10-0.

"Hopefully since I'm the last (American man) the crowd will really get behind me and will me through it," Fritz said.

This will be the sixth consecutive Grand Slam to feature at least one American man in the quarterfinals, the longest streak since a run of six straight from the 2002 US Open to 2004 Australian Open.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.