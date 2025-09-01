Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic was cruising along with a big early lead in his US Open fourth-round match on Sunday night when his neck started bothering him. That didn't stop Djokovic from dominating 144th-ranked qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach his record-extending 64th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Djokovic has now reached the quarterfinals at every major in a year for the ninth time in his career, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the most of any man or woman in the Open era.

Djokovic was asked in his on-court interview if he enjoys the night session matches on Ashe more now than he did at the start of his career.

"Yes, probably, the answer is yes because I don't know how many more I'm going to have, so each one is very special," he replied.

At 38 years old, Djokovic is the oldest player to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Jimmy Connors, who turned 39 during the 1991 tournament. Djokovic is the oldest quarterfinalist at any major since 39-year-old Roger Federer at 2021 Wimbledon.

Djokovic was ahead 4-0, 15-love when he hit a nicely angled volley winner to go up 30-love in that game. The 24-time Grand Slam champion immediately grabbed at the back of his neck and started turning his head.

Djokovic kept trying to stretch his neck or flex his right shoulder between points, and he went on to drop that game and the next one, too. But he soon regained the upper hand against Struff, who beat Frances Tiafoe in the previous round and was trying to get to a major quarterfinal for the first time.

After improving to 8-0 against Struff, Djokovic now carries a 10-0 head-to-head record into his quarterfinal on Tuesday against 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz.

The No. 4-seeded Fritz, the last American man in the bracket, moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory Sunday against No. 21 Tomas Machac.

Djokovic: W-L Vs. Single Opponent* Opponent W-L Gael Monfils 20-0 Jeremy Chardy 14-0 Milos Raonic 12-0 Andreas Seppi 12-0 Taylor Fritz 10-0 *Tour-level career

-- ESPN Research

After Djokovic finished off that opening set against Struff, he was visited by a trainer for treatment during the ensuing changeover. Djokovic was given a massage to his neck and shoulder.

If he was still in discomfort, his play wasn't really affected at all. During the break after that set, Djokovic had his right forearm massaged. But again, there were no signs of trouble when the ball was in play.

Djokovic had trainers work on him earlier in the tournament, too, including for blisters on a foot in the first round and for a lower back issue in the third.

He has won four championships in New York, most recently in 2023.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.