The WNBA is adding a coach's challenge along with some other modified rule changes this season, the league announced Wednesday.

Coaches will be allowed only one challenge per game, even if the challenge is successful or the game goes into overtime. A coach can call for an instant-replay review in these circumstances: a foul called on their team, a called out-of-bounds violation, or a called goaltending or basket interference violation.

A coach's challenge is now the only way to trigger a replay review of an out-of-bounds violation. Previously, referees could trigger reviews for out-of-bounds calls in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or any overtime period. Officials can still ask for reviews during those time periods on goaltending or basket interference violations.

In order to initiate a challenge, a coach must call a full timeout. If a team challenges a call that, in fact, may not be reviewed, the team is charged a timeout but retains its challenge. There must be clear and conclusive visual evidence to overturn any call.

"We will look at the rule on a trial basis and monitor the data around its use throughout the season," WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin said.

There also will be a heightened penalty on defensive players who commit a "transition take foul." The offensive team will be awarded one free throw -- to be taken by any player on the floor at the time of the foul -- and the offensive team will retain possession.

The primary factor to determine if a foul constitutes a "take foul" is whether the defender made a legitimate play on the ball.

"The modified rules regarding transition take fouls will lead to improved game flow and increased fast break scoring opportunities, while still allowing strategic 'take fouls' in the last 2 minutes of both the fourth quarter and of all overtime periods," Donaphin said.

The resumption of play rules also have been modified. After a coach's challenge or any call treated as an inadvertent whistle, possession goes to the team that clearly and conclusively would have gained possession at the time of the whistle. Otherwise, it will be resumed by a jump ball.

Lastly, to reduce disruptions and distractions during live play, players not playing can't remain standing at the bench or away from it during the game for a prolonged period. They also are prohibited from attempting to distract their opponents in an unsportsmanlike manner.

The rule changes were recommended by the WNBA's competition committee and approved by the league's board of governors.