The Chicago Sky will be without forward Isabelle Harrison indefinitely after she had surgery to repair a torn left meniscus, the team announced Tuesday.

Harrison, 29, has played six seasons in the WNBA, the past four with the Dallas Wings. She signed as a free agent with Chicago in February.

The 12th pick in the 2015 draft by the Phoenix Mercury after playing collegiately with the Tennessee Lady Vols, Harrison has averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in her WNBA career.

The Sky, who lost stars Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency, are off to a 2-0 start this season. That includes Sunday's victory at Phoenix when the Mercury were celebrating Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA after she was imprisoned in Russia from February to December 2022.