Saluting Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles ahead of WNBA jersey retirements

More than nine months have passed since Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles played their final WNBA games. The legends retired after the 2022 season, Bird on Sept. 6 when her Seattle Storm were eliminated at home in the WNBA semifinals, and Fowles on Aug. 14 when her Minnesota Lynx lost their regular-season finale, which eliminated them from playoff contention.

On Sunday, the Storm and Lynx will retire Bird's and Fowles' jerseys in separate ceremonies.

Fowles played 15 seasons in the WNBA after being drafted second overall in 2008. The league's all-time leading rebounder and the only player with more than 4,000 boards, Fowles also holds the WNBA record for career double-doubles (193). She was the 2017 WNBA MVP, helped lead Minnesota to the 2015 and 2017 league titles and was named the WNBA Finals MVP during both championship runs.

Bird, the No. 1 overall pick in 2002, played 19 WNBA seasons -- all in Seattle -- and retired as the league's career leader in assists (3,234) and games (580). She helped guide the Storm to four titles and was chosen an All-Star a record 13 times.

But their impact extends far beyond statistics. Heading into Sunday's celebrations, ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou and M.A. Voepel examine each players' legacy and share how Bird and Fowles impacted the game and, in some cases, their own careers.

'The Sue Bird Effect'

How do you sum up Bird's 21 years in Seattle in a few hundred words? You can't, which is why I needed several thousand about her not-as-direct-as-it-looked path from No. 1 pick in the 2002 draft for a fledgling team to an emotional sellout crowd after a Storm loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Bird's final regular-season home game.

So instead let's talk about the Sue Bird Effect. I'm part of it. You might be too. As luck would have it, my first WNBA game was Bird's debut in 2002 against the New York Liberty. That was a coincidence. That I'm still covering the league two-plus decades later is not.

Bird drew me in, like so many Seattle fans over that span. The opener, a home loss just like Bird's final game, was forgettable. Game two at home, a 78-68 win over the Lynx, was anything but. Bird scored eight of her 27 points in OT as the Storm came back to win -- and I was hooked.

It took a little longer for the rest of Seattle to catch on to what was happening at KeyArena. During the middle of Bird's rookie season, the Storm actually offered refunds to dissatisfied fans in an effort to get more in the stands.

By season's end, when Seattle beat the rival Portland Fire (behind 33 points from Bird) to help clinch a first playoff trip, the Key had begun to fill. And by the time the Storm sent out KeyArena with a championship before their first season at Climate Pledge Arena aligned with Bird's last, the team had the league's largest base of season tickets.

Of course, Bird wasn't the only reason Seattle has become a flagship market for the WNBA. The Storm also boasted Hall of Famers Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson, with Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart sure to join them, helping produce four titles in Bird's career. And the investment of a local ownership group of former season-ticket holders has given Seattle stability off the court.

Still, across the comings and goings, Bird was the constant for nearly all of Storm franchise history.

Longtime CEO Karen Bryant, who was with the franchise from its inception through 2013, summed it up well: "You can't talk about the success of the Storm and not start with No. 10." -- Pelton

Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson, Swin Cash and the Storm swept Atlanta to win the 2010 WNBA title. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images

From 2000 to 2004, Bird won two NCAA championships, gold medals in the Olympics and FIBA World Cup and a WNBA title. It was whirlwind of winning, and even someone as pragmatic and levelheaded as Bird couldn't help but think it would just keep on.

But it would be six more years before her Storm won another WNBA title, and that night in Atlanta is a favorite Sue Bird moment. Because I haven't seen Bird look any more joyful on the basketball court than when she jumped into Lauren Jackson's arms in celebration on Sept. 16, 2010.