NEW YORK -- Breanna Stewart is making a good first impression in New York, as another stellar effort in Sunday's 89-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury etched the 2018 WNBA MVP's name into the record books once again.

Stewart, who had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the win, became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 40 assists in their first 10 games of a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

After spending her first six years in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, Stewart signed with the Liberty as an unrestricted free agent this past winter. She's averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists so far this season, helping New York to a 7-3 record.

Stewart, who made just 1 of 14 field-goal attempts on Tuesday in New York's loss to Atlanta, was aggressive from the start on Sunday, hitting an array of shots from inside and out. She finished the opening half with 23 points as New York built a 53-34 lead on Phoenix.

Phoenix cut a 19-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to 72-64 with 6:01 left as Sophie Cunningham scored nine points during an 11-0 run.

Stewart ended the drought for New York by hitting a free throw, and then Betnijah Laney made a jumper to restore the double-digit advantage. Phoenix never threatened the rest of the way.

Cunningham finished with 27 points to lead the Mercury.

