Elena Delle Donne leaves the game with 15.6 seconds left after an appearing to injure her ankle on defense. (1:07)

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne suffered a left ankle injury in the closing seconds of the team's 94-89 loss to the host Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Delle Donne needed help leaving the court after suffering the injury, which soured an outstanding performance for the two-time league MVP. She had a game-high 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting before exiting.

Speaking after the loss, Mystics coach Eric Thibault said the team will reevaluate Delle Donne over the weekend. Washington next plays Sunday in Dallas.

Allisha Gray scored 26 points for Atlanta, including a wide-open 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining to give Atlanta an 88-82 lead. She added a three-point play with 48.8 seconds left to extend the margin to 91-86.

Delle Donne answered at the other end with a three-point play with 34.4 seconds left to cut Washington's deficit to 91-89. But Nia Coffey converted a three-point play to seal it for Atlanta. Delle Donne stayed on the floor following Coffey's basket, after rolling the ankle, and was helped off the floor.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.