Kelsey Plum finishes with 40 points as the Aces take down the Lynx 113-89. (2:17)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 40 points on 14-of-18 shooting, and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Minnesota Lynx for the third time this season, rolling 113-89 on Sunday night.

Plum's 77.8% shooting from the field is the highest field goal percentage in a 40-point game in WNBA history.

The Aces, who beat Minnesota by 21 and 31 earlier this season, clinched the Western Conference berth in the Commissioner's Cup. Las Vegas (17-2), which passed its previous season high of 105 points on Plum's sixth 3-pointer with 3:30 to play, is averaging more than 92 points a game, a point behind the WNBA record.

Kelsey Catches Fire Kelsey Plum's 77.8% shooting from the field on Sunday was the highest in WNBA history in a 40-point game. FG% 2023 Kelsey Plum .778<< 2018 Liz Cambage .773 2023 Breanna Stewart .714 2018 Liz Cambage .700 2023 Rhyne Howard .700 >>40 pts, 14-18 FG on Sunday

Las Vegas will face either the Connecticut Sun or the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup title game.

Plum went 6-of-9 on 3-pointers and missed only one of her nine uncontested shots. She scored against six different Lynx defenders.

Jackie Young hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Las Vegas, with A'ja Wilson adding 15 points with 10 rebounds and Chelsea Gray scoring 14 with 10 assists.

Las Vegas made 17 3-pointers and finished 43-72 (59.7%) overall.

The Aces were without All-Star Candace Parker, who sat out due to an ankle injury.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points to lead the Lynx (9-10), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Diamond Miller added 15 and Nikolina Milic 14, as five players reached double figures. Collier was 7-of-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information research contributed to this story.