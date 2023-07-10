Mystics star Elena Delle Donne hobbles off the court after rolling her left ankle against the Sun. (0:59)

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne has been ruled out for two weeks after reinjuring her left ankle in the Washington Mystics' Sunday loss to the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Monday.

Although Washington did not state it explicitly, the timeline effectively rules her out of participating in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game -- in which case WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert would name a replacement.

The Mystics also added that Delle Donne would be reevaluated after that two-week span to better determine her return-to-play timeline.

Heading into Sunday's matchup, Delle Donne had missed Washington's previous two games after spraining her ankle in the final minute of the Mystics' June 30 loss to the Atlanta Dream. Then against the Sun, her first game back from that injury, she stepped on DeWanna Bonner's foot and turned the same ankle late in the second quarter, prompting her to exit for the locker room. She was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter.

Mystics coach Eric Thibault said postgame that Delle Donne was "frustrated more than anything" over the injury.

Once more playing at a high level after back issues derailed multiple WNBA seasons for her, Delle Donne is averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Last season, she put up All-Star-caliber numbers, but played in only 25 regular-season games so as to lessen the load on her back. The 6-foot-5 forward was named an All-Star reserve last week, as selected by the league's coaches, and was drafted onto Team Wilson on Saturday.

Although Delle Donne is out for the foreseeable future, Mystics guard Natasha Cloud is listed as probable for Washington's Tuesday meeting versus the Storm after missing time with a right ankle sprain of her own. The fourth-place Mystics (10-8) are still without Shakira Austin (hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).