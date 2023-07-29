The Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally recorded her first career triple-double Friday night in the team's 90-62 win over the visiting Washington Mystics -- another highlight to her career season that's catapulted her into star status in the WNBA.

"[We've] got to have her. We always talk about the big three [rounded out by Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard] and she's a huge part of that," said Wings coach Latricia Trammel following Sabally's 14-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist performance. "We better start talking, putting her name in the MVP talk and a lot of other categories, because she's getting it done."

Sabally is the second player in Wings history to achieve a triple-double. Deanna Nolan notched one in 2005 when the franchise was located in Detroit as the Shock.

"It means a lot to me," Sabally said. "It's a really humbling experience. They drafted me in COVID years, and it was just a lot going on, so to be able to do that in a Wings uniform just really means everything to me."

WNBA players have tallied six triple-doubles this season, with Alyssa Thomas securing three and Courtney Williams and Sabrina Ionescu each chipping in one.

Sabally, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick out of Oregon who hails from Germany, is averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 42.8% shooting (33.3% from 3), all career bests, on the summer, earning her a second All-Star nod. After dealing with injuries earlier in her career -- this is her first fully healthy season and she appeared in just 11 regular season contests in 2022 -- Sabally said she focused this offseason on getting into a great place mentally and physically, helping her reach new heights to her game.

"There's so much that always happens or comes into your way and you've just got to figure it out. You have to adjust and when things go bad, it is just really a sign of trying to make changes in your own life, and that's what I did," Sabally said of her journey and perseverance. "I really locked in because basketball is so important to me and I love it and handled it like a priority. So I'm happy that the rewards are coming. But we're not done yet, so I'm excited for the rest of the season."

The 6-foot-4 "unicorn" is widely considered a candidate for Most Improved Player but could get recognition on some MVP ballots as her coach advocated. Sabally's stellar play has catapulted the Wings (14-10) - which last year won the franchise's first playoff game since 2009 -- into the top four of the WNBA standings. They've won eight of their last 10 games and own the fourth-best net rating in the league. If the Wings keep at their current pace, they're on track to end the regular season with a regular season record above .500 for the first time since the franchise relocated to Dallas.

"It's just been a long journey from my rookie year to this being my fourth year, how we've grown, how we've progressed," Sabally said. "It's really nice to see and that's where the patient side comes in too because we still have bricks to add on to our game and to our gameplan and the season, so just looking forward to that."