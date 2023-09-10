Brittney Sykes gets the inbound pass and gets the shot to fall at the buzzer as the Mystics defeat the Liberty 90-88. (0:40)

It came down to the final day of the regular season, but the 2023 WNBA playoff berths are finally set. The defending champion Las Vegas Aces are the No. 1 overall seed, followed by the New York Liberty at No. 2.

The Liberty still had a chance to edge the Aces for the top seed Sunday, but lost on a buzzer-beater to the Washington Mystics, locking in Las Vegas as the No. 1 seed even as it tipped off its regular-season finale.

Eight of the league's 12 teams advance to the postseason. The first round opens Wednesday and consists of four best-of-three series that follow a 2-1 format, wherein the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, the lower-seeded team hosts Game 3.

The semifinals and WNBA Finals are best-of-five series.

Las Vegas is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002. The Aces were also the top seed in 2022, when they won their first championship. Las Vegas and New York entered the season with high expectations, designated as superteams and the clear favorites. They were one of four teams -- along with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings -- to finish the regular season with a winning record.

FIRST ROUND

Game 1: Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN)

Game 2: Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC)

Game 3*: Las Vegas at Chicago, tip TBD, Sept. 20 (ESPN)

Game 1: Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2)

Game 2: Washington at New York, 7 p.m. ET, Sept. 19 (ESPN)

Game 3*: New York at Washington, tip TBD, Sept. 22 (ESPN2)

Game 1: Minnesota at Connecticut, 8 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2)

Game 2: Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN)

Game 3*: Connecticut at Minnesota, tip TBD, Sept. 20 (ESPN)

Game 1: Atlanta at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2)

Game 2: Atlanta at Dallas, 9 p.m. ET, Sept. 19 (ESPN)

Game 3*: Dallas at Atlanta, tip TBD, Sept. 22 (ESPN2)