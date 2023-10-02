The Aces complete a sweep of the Wings with an 11-0 run to send Las Vegas to the WNBA Finals. (1:18)

It's the WNBA Finals matchup many envisioned before the season tipped in May. The Las Vegas Aces will face the New York Liberty in a battle of superteams for the 2023 title.

The Finals will feature a trio of former MVPs (A'ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart), five former No. 1 draft picks and two of the best point guards in the world (Chelsea Gray and Courtney Vandersloot).

It's New York's first trip to the Finals in 21 years, while Las Vegas is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002. The Aces were also the top seed in 2022, when they won their first championship.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is Sunday, Oct. 8, on ABC (3 p.m. ET).

Here's all the info you need for the Finals, including news, analysis and highlights.

WNBA Finals

Game 1: New York at Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 8 (3 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: New York at Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 11 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Las Vegas at New York, Sunday, Oct. 15 (3 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4*: Las Vegas at New York, Wednesday, Oct. 18 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5*: New York at Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)