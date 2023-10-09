Aces outscore the Liberty by 20 points in the second half to take Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. (1:59)

LAS VEGAS -- It's been about a week since the WNBA officially approved retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady's purchase of a minority share of the Las Vegas Aces, and the all-time great has already learned a very important lesson about the league: As he posted on X on Sunday, "Nobody is safe from KP."

KP -- more commonly known as Kelsey Plum, the Aces' 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick -- revealed after Las Vegas' Game 1 WNBA Finals victory over the New York Liberty that she told Brady, who was at the game sitting courtside, "it's about effing time you showed up."

Brady had previously made it out an Aces game in May 2022. On Sunday he sat next to Aces majority owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders, as they watched Plum score 26 points in the Aces' 99-82 victory.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was a good sport nonetheless after Plum gave him a hard time.

"What I love about him is he just was like, 'you already know,'" said Plum, who before Brady's investment in the WNBA had revealed herself to be a major Brady fan.

The Aces have thrived since Davis bought the team in 2021, as they won the championship in 2022 and are now two wins away from becoming the league's first back-to-back champions since 2001-02. Earlier this year, the team also opened its own practice facility/headquarters in Henderson, the first of its kind in the WNBA.

"Just super excited for his investment in our franchise and understanding what that means, not just us but the league and putting eyes on us," Plum said. "I joke around, but it's been awesome to have him, and I know he cares. He has daughters and nieces that play women's sports so he understands the investment that it takes, so it's cool to be a part of."

Brady wasn't the only superstar at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday: LeBron James -- who is close with two-time MVP A'ja Wilson -- and WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes were in the building. Mark Wahlberg also came out for the game, while singers Jordin Sparks and Ashanti performed the national anthem and at halftime, respectively.

"It's all love, it's all love," Wilson said of James. "Bron has always been supportive of me, ever since I was in college, he would always be in my ear in some cases. We have a great relationship, friendship, bond. It's pretty cool to see the mutual respect we have for one another...Always shout out to all the guys who come out and support us."