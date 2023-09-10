        <
          Las Vegas Aces clinch No. 1 overall seed in WNBA playoffs

          • M.A. Voepel, ESPN.comSep 10, 2023, 08:10 PM
          The Las Vegas Aces clinched the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs after Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty on a buzzer-beating shot Sunday afternoon on the final day of the league's regular season. The eight-team playoffs begin Wednesday.

          The Mystics' Brittney Sykes took an inbound pass from Natasha Cloud with five-tenths of a second left and hit the winning shot for a 90-88 victory Sunday. The Liberty finished the season 32-8, putting them in second place regardless of the result of the 33-6 Aces' game vs. Phoenix later Sunday.

          New York and Washington have a few days off until facing each other again. The Liberty will host No. 7 seed Washington, 19-21, in a best-of-three first-round series starting Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

          The Aces, who also were the top seed last season when they won the franchise's first championship, will face the No. 8 seed Chicago Sky, 18-22, in the first round. That series starts Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

          In the other first-round series openers, the No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 27-13, will host the No. 6 Minnesota Lynx, 19-21, on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2), and the No. 4 Dallas Wings, 22-18, will host the No. 5 Atlanta Dream, 19-21, on Friday (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

          The first-round winners will meet in the best-of-five semifinals.