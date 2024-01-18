Open Extended Reactions

Guard Jasmine Thomas announced her retirement from the WNBA on Thursday after 13 seasons.

"Came a long way from the 9 year old girl that picked up basketball for fun to make friends," Thomas, 34, wrote on Instagram. "I feel so blessed to have had such a long and successful career on the court. I'm grateful for how my journey has shaped me as a person, I wouldn't change it for anything.

"To my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, venue personnel and fans around the world -- thank you for being a huge part of an incredible experience of a lifetime."

An All-Star in 2017, Thomas averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 390 career games (309 starts) with the Washington Mystics (2011-12), Atlanta Dream (2013-14), Connecticut Sun (2015-22) and Los Angeles Sparks (2023). She averaged just 2.7 points and 1.3 assists in 32 games (seven starts) with the Sparks last season.