Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Storm traded guard Kia Nurse and the No. 4 pick in this year's WNBA draft to the Los Angeles Sparks in return for a 2026 first-round pick, it was announced Wednesday.

The move frees up salary cap space for possible significant free-agent signings for Seattle. Los Angeles gets a third overall pick in the 2024 first round -- and a second lottery pick -- as the Sparks now select at Nos. 2, 4 and 12. The WNBA draft is April 15.

Both the Sparks (17-23) and the Storm (11-29) missed the WNBA playoffs last season.

Longtime Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike is leaving via free agency, and one of the teams on her list to visit is Seattle. The Storm also are thought to be among the teams in play for free agent guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, who spent the past three seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

The WNBA free agency negotiation period began Jan. 21, and contracts can be made official starting Thursday.

Nurse, a former UConn Huskies star, was the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Liberty. She spent three seasons in New York, one in Phoenix and last year with the Storm, for whom she averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.

"Being able to add a player with Kia's skill set and experience will fill a big role for us this season," Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said. "Adding a second lottery pick also assures another significant addition to our roster in 2024. We're thrilled about both and what they will be able to accomplish here in Los Angeles."