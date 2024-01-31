Open Extended Reactions

Unrestricted free agent Aerial Powers is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Powers spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Lynx, averaging 14.4 points per game in 2022 before her playing time and production dipped in 2023, when she averaged 5.2 points and 9.7 minutes per game across 20 contests. She was with Minnesota on a three-year deal.

Before her stint with the Lynx, Powers won a WNBA championship in 2019 as an important bench player for the Washington Mystics and spent her first 2½ seasons in the league in Dallas.

A 5-foot-11 guard, she was the No. 5 pick in 2016 out of Michigan State and was a member of the All-Rookie team in 2016.

Powers' deal with the Dream was first reported by Girls Talk Sports TV.