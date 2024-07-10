Napheesa Collier suffers a foot injury and exits the game in the third quarter of the Lynx's loss to the Sun. (0:42)

Napheesa Collier missed her second straight game because of a plantar fasciitis condition in her left foot, but the Minnesota Lynx won 82-67 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Collier, who also sat out Saturday's 74-67 win over the Washington Mystics, has dealt with plantar fasciitis since her college career at UConn. She limped off the court Thursday against the Connecticut Sun after feeling discomfort in her foot late in the third quarter.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who is also Collier's coach on the U.S. Olympic team, said Saturday that a potential return for Collier will be weighed against guarding her readiness for the Olympics.

"It's certainly on our minds. There's no way I'm going to sit here and say we aren't considering that," Reeve said Saturday. "The situation she's in, it's best for us to just kind of take it day by day."

The Lynx have three games remaining before the break for the July 20 All-Star Game in Phoenix, where Collier is scheduled to play for Team USA vs. Team WNBA. That's followed by the Paris Games, which start July 26.

Collier, who was on the All-WNBA first team last season, is averaging 20.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists this year. Earlier in June, she was named to her second 5-on-5 Olympic team for the United States.