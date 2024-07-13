Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was ruled out of Friday night's game at Indiana after suffering a right hip injury in the second quarter.

Griner, also a member of the the U.S. 5-on-5 Olympic team, was injured with 6:38 remaining in the quarter during an inadvertent collision with teammate Kahleah Copper. She was down on the court for a few seconds before limping to the sidelines.

Griner had 4 points and 1 assist in 11 minutes of play. She was sitting on the bench for the second half of the game.

The Mercury were already short-handed before Griner's injury, as fellow Olympian Diana Taurasi (lower left leg), Natasha Cloud (left knee), Sug Sutton (right hamstring) and Charisma Osborne (lower left leg) were ruled out before the game.

Griner, Taurasi and Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier (left foot) are all members of the U.S. 5-on-5 team who are currently dealing with injuries, as is Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard (left ankle), who is on the U.S. 3x3 team.