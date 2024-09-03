Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Storm were fined $5,000 by the WNBA for failing to comply with the league's postgame media policies, it was announced Tuesday.

The league said Seattle did not make the requisite number of players available at its postgame news conference Friday following a 98-85 loss to the New York Liberty.

Seattle clinched a playoff spot that night despite the loss. Jewell Loyd was the only player who came to the news conference for the Storm, along with coach Noelle Quinn.

The four-time WNBA champion Storm, who missed the playoffs last year, are still battling for a top-four finish to secure home court advantage for the first round of the postseason.