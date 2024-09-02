Relive the best plays in the WNBA over the past week, including nice shots by Lexie Hull and Jewell Loyd. (1:45)

For those who have watched the Indiana Fever's struggles the past several seasons, the numbers stand out as if lit up in neon: 17-16. For the first time in more than five years, the Fever have a winning record.

We wrote last Monday: "This week is big for the Fever's playoffs hopes, with three of their four games on the road." Indiana then rose to the occasion by beating Atlanta, Connecticut, Chicago and Dallas, which moved it into the top four in the latest ESPN WNBA Power Rankings.

The Fever have the league's longest current winning streak at four. They haven't clinched a postseason spot yet but are almost there.

Indiana's 17 victories equal the franchise's three-season total from 2020, '21 and '22. Things improved last season with the addition of No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston, as the Fever won 13 games. Another No. 1 pick this season, Caitlin Clark, has transformed the team.

The last time Indiana was above .500 was June 13, 2019. The Fever were 4-3 then and finished 13-21. Clark was a rising senior in high school, Boston was preparing for her freshman year at South Carolina, and Kelsey Mitchell was in her second season with Indiana. Now, all are playing huge roles in resurrecting the Fever, whose last season that concluded with a winning record was 2015 and whose last playoff appearance was in 2016.

Consider three months ago: Indiana's players woke up on June 1 at 1-8 after a painful start to the season. But they got their second victory that day. There were still bumps in the road ahead, but the recovery process had begun.

By the All-Star/Olympic break, Indiana was 11-15. Since play resumed after the Paris Games, the Fever are 6-1. They have defeated every other WNBA team at least once this season except defending champion Las Vegas, which visits Indianapolis for two games on Sept. 11 and 13.

Mitchell is in her seventh WNBA season and excelling in her first full-fledged playoff race. She now has scored 20 or more points for a franchise-record seven consecutive times -- including a season-high 36 Sunday in a 100-93 win at Dallas -- and is averaging 26.7 PPG in those games. Clark is averaging 24.6 points and 9.0 assists in that same seven-game stretch.

For the season, Mitchell (19.0 PPG) and Clark (18.7) lead the Fever in scoring, with Boston third in that category (13.4) and first in rebounding (9.0) and blocks (1.4).

The Fever have seven games left in the regular season, the next six in a row at home. Speaking of transformations, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis has gone from a near ghost town in 2022 to the best attendance in the WNBA in 2024 at just under 17,000 per game.

For coach Christie Sides, who took many slings and arrows from frustrated fans earlier this season, seeing the players' growth has been gratifying.

"We keep talking about emptying the tank," Sides said of the effort the Fever are giving each game. "We keep talking about momentum, keeping our foot on the gas."

Previous ranking: 1

This week: vs. SEA (Sept. 5), vs. LV (Sept. 8)

Can the first-place team lose to the last-place team? It happened Wednesday when New York fell 94-88 at Los Angeles. It showed the impact Jonquel Jones has for the Liberty, as she didn't play due to illness. She was back for Friday's 98-85 win at Seattle, getting 11 rebounds. Other good news for New York: Guard/forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton returned from knee surgery and played all three games last week, her first action since July 6. In all, the Liberty (which also beat Phoenix) went 2-1, which kept them in the top spot.

Previous ranking: 3

This week: vs. SEA (Sept. 3), vs. LV (Sept. 6), @ LA (Sept. 8)

The Sun lost at Indiana last week then bounced back with victories vs. Washington and Seattle. Forward Alyssa Thomas got banged up (leg injury) against both the Mystics and Storm, but she still finished with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists against Seattle on Sunday. Guard Marina Mabrey, obtained via trade on July 17, continues to help boost the Sun; she had a combined 52 points in last week's three games. Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner also had a milestone, moving into fourth place on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Previous ranking: 2

This week: @ IND (Sept. 6), @ WAS (Sept. 8)

The Lynx's 94-76 loss at Dallas on Friday wasn't as surprising as the Liberty falling at Los Angeles earlier in the week. Dallas clearly has improved a lot since the Olympic break. Still, it was one of the few "blah" games the Lynx have played this season, and it ended their seven-game winning streak. Minnesota came back Sunday with a win against Chicago, as guard Courtney Williams tied her season high with 22 points.

Previous ranking: 5

This week: LA (Sept. 4), vs. MIN (Sept. 6), vs. ATL (Sept. 8)

As good as Mitchell, Clark and Boston have been, the rest of the Fever are doing their part, too. NaLyssa Smith has scored in double figures the past three games. Lexie Hull, known for her relentless defense, has scored in double figures in four of the Fever's past seven games. Hull did that just twice in Indiana's first 26 games. Damiris Dantas and Temi Fagbenle are veteran leaders who have really strengthened the bench.

Previous: 4

This week: vs. CHI (Sept. 3), @ CON (Sept. 6), @ NY (Sept. 8)

The Aces have gone 4-4 since the Olympic break ended, including a 93-90 loss last Tuesday at Dallas despite 42 points from star A'ja Wilson. Coach Becky Hammon has been blunt about the team defense not being good enough. Subsequent victories over Atlanta and Phoenix were what the Aces needed. Wilson had 41 points against the Mercury; she totaled 109 points and 39 rebounds in Las Vegas' three games last week.

Previous ranking: 6

This week: @ CON (Sept. 3), @ NY (Sept. 5), vs. PHO (Sept. 7)

Speaking of teams being concerned about their defense, the Storm went 1-3 last week. Normally, that would mean a drop in the Power Rankings. But the team right below the Storm in the Power Rankings -- Phoenix -- did nothing to move up. Seattle has clinched a playoff spot but wants to play a lot better. "It's not that people are complacent, but I don't think we're playing with the effort that we need," veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike said Sunday after a loss at Connecticut.

Previous ranking: 7

This week: This week: vs. ATL (Sept. 3), vs. WAS (Sept. 5), @ SEA (Sept. 7)

The Mercury could have made a statement last week but didn't. Instead, they lost three games at home: to New York, Minnesota and Las Vegas. Phoenix has stockpiled enough victories that the playoffs seem nearly certain, but Mercury are just not playing well now.

Previous ranking: 11

This week: This week: vs. WAS (Sept. 3), @ ATL (Sept. 6), @ CHI (Sept. 8)

The Wings are 3-1 in their past four games, including victories over Las Vegas and Minnesota. Sunday, they came close to beating Indiana for the second time this season. But the Fever held on 100-93, despite Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale tying a WNBA record with nine 3-pointers on the way to 34 points. The Wings' Satou Sabally has been very good in her seven games since returning to the WNBA after the Olympics; she's averaging 20.6 PPG. Time is getting short, but Dallas could still make a playoff push.

Previous ranking: 8

This week: @ PHO (Sept. 3), vs. DAL (Sept. 6), @ IND (Sept. 8)

After winning their first three games following the Olympic break, the Dream then lost the next four. That skid ended with a win at Los Angeles on Sunday, which Atlanta desperately needed. Now Atlanta is tied with Chicago for the eighth and last playoff spot. Veteran center Tina Charles has been doing all she can to lead the Dream, including a double-double Sunday.

Previous ranking: 10

This week: @ DAL (Sept. 3), @ PHO (Sept. 5), vs. MIN (Sept. 8)

Like Dallas, the Mystics (2-1 last week) have had a resurgence, even though it may be too late for the playoffs. Still, they remain in contention for a spot, which is quite a feat considering how ravaged by injuries Washington has been this season.

Previous ranking: 9

This week: @ LV (Sept. 3), vs. LA (Sept. 6), vs. DAL (Sept. 8)

The Sky are still in playoff position despite losing six in a row and seven of eight since the Olympic break. Guard Chennedy Carter, Chicago's leading scorer, has been out due to health and safety protocols. She didn't play in the Sky's three losses last week, to Washington, Indiana and Minnesota. Rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso had one of their best combined games Sunday against the Lynx, with 39 points and 28 rebounds, but it still wasn't enough. The Sky need to find their footing quickly.

Previous ranking: 12

This week: @ IND (Sept. 4), @ CHI (Sept. 6), vs. CON (Sept. 8)

Coach Curt Miller made it clear that the Sparks are doing everything they can to win and are not just looking toward another lottery draft pick next year. The team backed him up with its 94-88 victory over New York last week, which ended a seven-game losing streak. But that was followed by a loss to Atlanta. With 25, the Sparks already have the franchise's most losses ever in a season, with still eight games to go.