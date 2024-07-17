Open Extended Reactions

Sabrina Ionescu scored 30 points, including six 3-pointers, and the short-handed New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 82-74 on Tuesday night.

It was the last game before the monthlong Olympic break for both teams.

The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter before Ionescu hit a 3-pointer to start the final period and give New York (21-4) back the lead it had held for the entire game. That sparked a 10-3 run that gave the Liberty a 73-66 lead midway through the period.

"Ten more minutes, we have to buckle down and play harder," Ionescu said of the conversation heading into the fourth. "Play our best basketball for 10 more minutes and lock in. [Kennedy Burke] got huge steals for us."

Connecticut (18-6) twice got within four, but both times Jonquel Jones answered with baskets against her former team. The Sun could get no closer.

Ionescu had her 11th career game with at least 30 points and five 3-pointers, tying her with Jewell Loyd for the third most such games in WNBA history behind Diana Taurasi (29) and Katie Smith (12). Ionescu now has 50 consecutive games with at least one made 3, the third-longest streak in WNBA history behind Ivory Latta (66, 2013-2015) and Taurasi (55, 2007-2009).

Ionescu added six rebounds and five assists, scoring or assisting on 40 of the Liberty's 82 points. It was Ionescu's seventh career game with at least 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, breaking a tie with teammate Breanna Stewart for the most in the WNBA since she entered the league in 2020.

Burke finished with nine points and four steals.

Brionna Jones scored 17 points to lead Connecticut. Alyssa Thomas finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the Sun but didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Connecticut coach Stephanie White said after the game it was intentional to get Thomas some rest before the Olympics.

New York was missing two starters. Guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had minor surgery Tuesday on her right knee. She will be out four to six weeks and should return after the Olympic break. The Liberty also rested Stewart for the second consecutive game as she was dealing with a tweaked hamstring.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said that had it been a playoff game, Stewart would have been able to play. But with the Olympics coming up, the team wanted to be smart.

The Liberty raced out to an 11-2 lead and led 28-23 after one quarter as Ionescu had 12 points in the period, including a four-point play. The team extended the lead to 10 before the Sun rallied to go into the half down 45-42.

