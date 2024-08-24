Angel Reese drives to the basket and finishes a third opportunity putback for the Sky. (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Angel Reese on Friday night became the first WNBA player to record at least 20 rebounds in consecutive games.

The star rookie, who has made her mark all season with her rebounding prowess, had 13 points and 20 rebounds in the Chicago Sky's 82-80 loss to the Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. On Sunday, she had 19 points and 20 rebounds in an 86-68 loss at Phoenix.

The last time an NBA rookie posted back-to-back 20-rebound games was in April 1993, when the Orlando Magic's Shaquille O'Neal had 21 vs. the Boston Celtics and 25 vs. Washington. Like Reese, O'Neal played collegiately at LSU, and he has been a big supporter of her. Reese helped lead LSU to the school's first basketball national championship in 2023.

Reese's double-double on Friday was her 21st of the WNBA season. That's one shy of tying Tina Charles for the most by a WNBA rookie; Charles' 22 came in 2010 for Connecticut. The Sky still have 12 games left in the regular season.

Reese is averaging 12.6 rebounds and 13.6 points. But the eighth-place Sky have lost three of their four games since the WNBA resumed play after the Olympic break. Now 11-17, they hold a one-game lead for the last playoff spot over the Atlanta Dream, which lost 82-80 on Friday to Phoenix.

After playing their past three games on the road, the Sky return home for their next three: vs. Las Vegas, Washington and Indiana.