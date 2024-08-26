Open Extended Reactions

Even with the Olympic break interrupting the WNBA season for more than a month this summer, we've witnessed some thematic trends emerge. Caitlin Clark's world-class playmaking, for instance, has been a steady presence in both halves of the campaign. A'ja Wilson's dominant season has been evident since the first tip.

More telling for fantasy managers has been the wildly porous defense of the Dallas Wings. The Wings have surrendered a league-worst 116 points per 100 possessions to opponents during the past 10 games. No team is really close to this level of generosity, making Dallas an easy target for streaming decisions. Clark's Indiana Fever play a league-best four games this week and on Sunday face the Wings in a savory matchup for much of the Fever rotation.

It's also worth loading up against the Los Angeles Sparks, as the team's youth movement has often led to weak defensive metrics (they rank second-to-last in defensive rating the past 10 games). Even with the presence of several key vets, the Phoenix Mercury have lost luster on defense and sit 10th in defensive rating over the past two weeks. Recognizing such reeling defenses can prove rewarding when sifting through streaming candidates.

With an eye on finding some of the better interim additions for this coming week in WNBA, the selection of streaming candidates below factors in recent rotation, production and usage.

Leonie Fiebich, F, New York Liberty (Rostered in 23.7% of ESPN Leagues)

Drafted by Los Angeles back in 2020, this talented German combo forward played in Europe up until this past winter when she signed a rookie deal with the Liberty after being acquired in a deal back in 2023. Her path to the WNBA has been winding, but the route to minutes with New York has been clear; space the floor. Since joining the starting lineup, Fiebich is sinking an absurd 51.5% of her attempts from deep while also delivering solid help on the glass. The Liberty are empowering their rising rookie and the results are impressive. The team, meanwhile, nets choice matchups with the Mercury and the Sparks this week.

Gabby Williams, F, Seattle Storm (9.5%)

A brilliant run for the French national team in the Olympics saw Williams earn a silver medal in Paris. She followed this feat with a return to the WNBA via a recent contract with the Storm, the team she suited up for in 2023. It's fitting she was named the top defensive player of the Olympic tournament given so much of her fantasy value comes from an elite steal rate and her strong two-way presence. With the ability to fill up box scores without the need for many shots, it's worth stashing and streaming Williams for when she makes her eventual debut with Seattle this week. The Storm have a somewhat challenging slate of opponents this week, thus expectations for minutes might be tempered at first with Williams.

Jacy Sheldon, G, Dallas Wings (11.0%)

The counter to Dallas giving up so many points is how friendly their system on offense proves; the team is first in pace and fourth in offensive rating during the past 10 games. With high-scoring games as part of the recipe, Sheldon benefits as a busy backcourt contributor who just recently has flashed more passing upside. With the pace sure to be up given this week's slate of competitive opponents, Sheldon offers some playmaking potential.

Megan Gustafson, C, Las Vegas Aces (8.8%)

Netting her first start of the season over the past weekend, Gustafson could thrive against softer defensive looks playing beside Wilson in the Las Vegas frontcourt. The sample of her having a meaningful role is small, so it makes sense to simply give Gustafson an audition as a streaming option in deeper formats as the Aces open the week against those famously generous Wings on Tuesday.