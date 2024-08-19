Sky rookie Angel Reese becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a season with a 19-point, 20-rebound effort vs. the Mercury. (1:42)

PHOENIX -- Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds in Sunday's 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, becoming the fastest in WNBA history to record 20 double-doubles.

The No. 7 draft pick has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 20 consecutive games and set the double-double record after just 27 games. Reese is now two double-doubles shy of matching the Sky single-season record (set by Sylvia Fowles in 2011) and the WNBA rookie record (set by Tina Charles in 2010).

The Sky (11-16) fell behind quickly in Sunday's game, thanks in part to Diana Taurasi scoring 12 of her 23 points in Phoenix's highest-scoring first quarter of the season; the frame ended with a 32-19 advantage for the Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham added 13 points and a career-best 10 rebounds -- her first double-double in the WNBA -- while Brittney Griner had 18 points. Monique Billings, who signed a seven-day contract with Phoenix (15-13) earlier in the day, made 5 of 7 from the field and finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals in 23 minutes.

Taurasi, on the fast break, hit a pull-up 3-pointer from behind the hash mark to make it 7-4, and the Mercury led the rest of the way. The six-time Olympic gold medalist hit three free throws to spark an 11-3 run that pushed the margin to 22-11 when Griner made a short jumper 6 minutes into the game. Taurasi hit a jumper to close the first quarter and make it 32-19.

Chennedy Carter added 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso and Isabelle Harrison scored 12 points apiece.

Chicago shot 35.9% (28-of-78) from the field, went 0-for-14 from 3-point range and made just 12 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Phoenix won the first two games of the season series with the Sky -- one game remains next month. Kahleah Copper scored 29 points as the Mercury beat Chicago 85-65 on Thursday, when the regular season resumed after a monthlong pause for the Paris Olympics.

Phoenix lost to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Friday, while Chicago bounced back with a 90-86 win Saturday over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.