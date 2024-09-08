Monica McNutt and Justin Tinsley break down the reasons why they believe A'ja Wilson is deserving of MVP. (0:54)

NEW YORK -- Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has been ruled out of Sunday's marquee matchup against the New York Liberty after injuring her right ankle Friday in the closing minute of her team's win over the Connecticut Sun.

Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon described the injury as a tweak and said there are no long-term concerns after Wilson underwent imaging, but that they are taking things slow with her and will see how she feels going into the Aces' next game Wednesday against the Indiana Fever.

"There's never a good time for this, but she does get a couple days to get that ankle right and get a little bit of rest," Hammon said, referring to the team's approach with Wilson as "very precautionary."

Wilson was seen entering Barclays Center Sunday afternoon in a walking boot.

Hammon said the Aces will start Megan Gustafson and Alysha Clark alongside their usual starting backcourt of Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Wilson has been remarkably durable during her WNBA career, last missing a game in 2019. Her 172 consecutive game appearances before Sunday marked the longest active streak in the league.

"She is super competitive. She loves competing, and she super takes care of her body," Hammon said. "She makes all the decisions off the court that you guys never see or hear about to put her in the best position to be her best every night. And that's truly a professional ... and she's tough. I mean, she plays through fatigue. She'll play through some aches and pains, and not everybody has the ability to do that."

Wilson is the runaway favorite for MVP, averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this season. That scoring average is on track to be the highest for a single season in league history. She's also 11 points away from setting a new record for most points scored in a WNBA season and 71 points away from hitting 1,000.

Wilson's absence comes after Young (rest) and Plum (ankle) were also held out of a game each over the past two weeks. Young, Plum, Wilson and Gray all competed in the Olympics for Team USA, an experience Hammon has said takes a physical and mental toll on the athletes.

The two-time defending champions are 22-12 on the year, fourth in the standings and are looking for their first win this season over the first-place Liberty. New York beat the Aces twice earlier this season in Las Vegas.

"They all adore A'ja. They love A'ja," Hammon said of the team. "So, I think they want to do a great job for her when she's not out there, have her back as best they can. Go out, play hard, compete and see what happens."