Open Extended Reactions

Angel Reese's sensational rookie campaign has come to an end because of a season-ending wrist injury suffered Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Saturday night.

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft and star national champion out of LSU, made a statement in her first season in the WNBA. She had 26 double-doubles, second most in a season in WNBA history, and earlier this summer set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles.

Reese's final season averages were 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Reese's standout play earned her an All-Star selection, as she and Caitlin Clark -- her college rival and main competitor in the Rookie of the Year race -- became the first pair of rookies to earn All-Star nods since 2014. Reese was Chicago's fourth rookie All-Star and first since 2013.

Heading into their game Sunday against the Dallas Wings, Reese was initially listed on the Sky's injury report as questionable.

"What a year," Reese posted on social media on Saturday. "I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.

"I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God's timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. 'God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'"

Before the draft, pro talent evaluators were mixed on how Reese's game would translate to the pros, but her motor and rebounding shined at the next level in unprecedented fashion. She became the first player in league history to record 20 or more rebounds in consecutive games, doing so in three straight. Her 446 rebounds across 34 games are the most in the season in WNBA history, and her rebounding average is on track to be the highest in a season.

Reese's popularity and presence in pop culture helped bring a new wave of fans and relevance to the WNBA, too. In addition to boasting 4.3 million followers on TikTok and 4.1 million on Instagram, she attended the Met Gala, joined rapper Megan Thee Stallion on stage at her show in Chicago and was in a music video with rappers Cardi B and Latto. Her on-court dominance and off-court flair boosted interest in the Sky, who also drafted fellow rookie frontcourt star Kamilla Cardoso out of South Carolina.

"Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed," Reese wrote in her post. "All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so."

Reese added that she still intends to play in Unrivaled, the new 3x3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that launches in January.

The Sky (12-22) are eighth in the standings and are hoping to snag the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs. But the second half of their season has been tumultuous. They've gone 2-8, the second-worst record in the league in that span, and were without top scorer Chennedy Carter for five total games. The Sky broke a seven-game losing streak on Friday against the Sparks in Carter's first game back since Aug. 25.