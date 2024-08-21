Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson received the WNBA's Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award on Wednesday.

The two-time MVP and two-time champion, who played for Staley for four seasons at South Carolina before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, was honored for her dedication and positive impact on the community.

"A'ja is a tremendous ambassador for the WNBA and an inspiration to us all. She leads with passion, and that's evident in each and every one of her interactions," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "A'ja's rapport with Dawn Staley undeniably shapes her leadership as she uplifts the next generation in South Carolina, Las Vegas and beyond."

Wilson, 28, launched the A'ja Wilson Foundation in 2019 to benefit children with dyslexia and promote anti-bullying efforts. This March, she hosted the Unapologetic Girls Summit in Las Vegas.

"Coach Staley has been so giving to so many people throughout her life, and I'm blessed to have been able to see firsthand how she embodies the league's community leadership award," Wilson said. "For me to now be in this position, trying my best to help future generations, and help my community, it is truly an honor to receive an award that is named after her."

Nominees were submitted by WNBA teams and selected by a committee. The WNBA will make a $10,000 donation to a charity of Wilson's choice.

Wilson is having another MVP-caliber season for the Aces, leading the league with 27.3 points and ranked second with 12.0 rebounds through 26 games. She also won her second gold medal earlier this month with Team USA at the Paris Olympics.