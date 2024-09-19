Check out the highlights from Tina Charles' night as she becomes the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles in the Dream's victory over the Liberty. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Tina Charles stands alone atop the WNBA record book for career rebounds and double-doubles.

Charles passed Sylvia Fowles for both league records on Thursday night in a 78-67 win over the New York Liberty that clinched a postseason spot for the Atlanta Dream.

"I can't take this moment without mentioning Sylvia Fowles and what she's meant to my career," Charles said. "The heights she reached. The great person she is. It's pretty special, full circle for me."

Charles needed three rebounds coming into the game and got them quickly in the first quarter. She broke Fowles' rebound mark of 4,006 on an offensive tap out that eventually led to a basket 3:08 into the game. Charles, who played six seasons for New York, later broke a tie with Fowles for the most career double-doubles when she got her 194th early in the third quarter.

"It's special that she was able to do it here in front of her fans, friends," Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright said. "Tina had great years here. Even though it wasn't in Brooklyn, it was in the Garden -- best place to play. ... Befitting that she got to break that record here in front of friends and family."

Charles finished the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds and now has 4,014 boards in her career.

The 35-year-old star got her start in Connecticut with the Sun before being traded to New York before the 2014 season. The Liberty honored Charles at the end of the first quarter with a video tribute. She waved and pointed to the crowd.

Charles reflected back to her time playing at UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.

"I just think of my freshman year at UConn and [Coach] saying I had one more rebound than a dead person. That's the first thing that comes to mind. That's how he is," Charles said. "Everything started at UConn and what they instilled in me."

She also played in Washington, Phoenix and Seattle before coming to Atlanta this year after sitting out last season.

Charles has averaged 9.3 rebounds during her 14-year career.

A New York native, Charles was honored before the game as she was inducted into the city's Basketball Hall of Fame along with nine other former players and coaches. Her Dream teammates were on the court cheering her on as she was announced. Charles said she had about 40 friends and family in attendance at the game.

"It was the perfect storm to see my high school coach here, former AAU teammates, high school teammates -- like I said, perfect storm," Charles said. "I was taken aback, thankful my mom was able to be here right in my backyard. Special to be back in New York."

Charles is the only WNBA player with 7,000 points and 4,000 rebounds in her career. She's second on the career scoring list behind only Diana Taurasi with 7,696.