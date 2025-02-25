Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace announced Tuesday that she will sit out the 2025 WNBA season.

The 29-year-old Australian averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 26 games (15 starts) last season.

"This has not been an easy decision for me, but one that I make knowing it is what is in my best interest at this time," Wallace said. "I would like to thank the Fever organization for working with me throughout this process, giving me both time and consideration, and for their support of my decision. I look forward to cheering the team on from afar during this upcoming season."

The team said Wallace's contract will be suspended, with the Fever retaining her rights.

Wallace has averaged 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 92 career WNBA games (42 starts) with the Atlanta Dream (2022) and Fever (2023-24). She was drafted in the second round by Atlanta in 2018 out of Baylor.

Wallace won a bronze medal with Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.