Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Storm have placed forward Jordan Horston and guard Nika Muhl on the suspended list, ruling them out for the 2025 season, the team announced Friday.

Both players suffered ACL tears during the WNBA offseason, Muhl in October with Turkish club Besiktas and Horston in February while playing in the Athletes Unlimited league.

Given the timing of Horston's injury, missing the entire year seemed inevitable, though there had been some question about whether Muhl might be able to return before the end of the 2025 regular season in September.

Players who suffer injuries while competing outside the WNBA can be placed on the suspended list if a physician determines they will be sidelined beyond the first six weeks of the season, removing their salaries from the team's cap and roster limits. Horston and Muhl will resume their contracts for the 2026 season.

Drafted in the first round in 2023, Horston averaged 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season as Seattle's top reserve. Muhl, a 2024 second-round pick, played 16 games as a rookie.

The Storm now have 16 players on their roster for training camp, which begins April 27, including four players selected in Monday's WNBA draft. Seattle took French center Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 overall pick. Malonga is completing her season with French club ASVEL, and ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Thursday that she plans to join the Storm after ASVEL's playoff run concludes.

WNBA teams can keep a maximum of 12 players on their regular-season roster, with a minimum of 11. Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea told reporters Monday that she expects to begin the season with 11 players to stay under the league's hard salary cap.