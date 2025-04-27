Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 pick of the WNBA draft, wasn't in attendance as the Seattle Storm opened training camp Sunday, and Storm coach Noelle Quinn said the team doesn't yet have a timetable for her arrival.

"We're in communication with her," Quinn said. "We'll get some updates this week."

Malonga has been playing in her native France for ASVEL, whose season ended Wednesday when the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the LFB playoffs by Landes.

Although the WNBA's prioritization rule requires most players to join teams prior to the start of training camp, it does not apply to players like Malonga with fewer than three years of experience in the league. That allows Malonga to get a short break between the end of her French commitments and her arrival in Seattle.

In addition to Malonga, the Storm also practiced Sunday without forward Brianna Fraser, who signed a training camp contract in February.

Fraser, who has been playing in Spain with Casademont Zaragoza, is expected to arrive Monday evening, according to a Seattle spokesperson.

The Storm host Connecticut in their lone preseason game on May 4 and open the WNBA regular season on May 17.