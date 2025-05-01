Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson will be sidelined indefinitely with an injury to her lower left leg, the team announced Thursday.

Gustafson, 28, averaged 3.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 10.7 minutes in 38 games (seven starts) in her first season in Las Vegas in 2024.

The Aces will open the preseason Friday against the Dallas Wings in South Bend, Ind. Las Vegas opens the regular season on May 17 against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn.

The 6-foot-4 Gustafson has career averages of 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 151 games (12 starts) with the Wings (2019-20), Washington Mystics (2021), Phoenix Mercury (2022-23) and Aces.