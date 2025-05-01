Open Extended Reactions

Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards will be sidelined at least two weeks with a low-back contusion, the team announced Thursday.

Edwards, 22, averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34 games (17 starts) as a rookie last season. She was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, out of UConn.

The Mystics will open the preseason Friday against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. Washington will open the regular season at home against the Atlanta Dream on May 16.

It has been a rough week for the Mystics due to injuries. The team announced Wednesday that 2025 first-round pick Georgia Amoore sustained a right ACL injury during Tuesday's practice and will be out indefinitely.